MURRIETA (CBSLA) – A brush fire that was possibly triggered by lightning strikes broke out Wednesday evening just west of Murrieta.

The non-injury blaze was reported just before 4 p.m. near Clinton Keith and Tenaja roads, in the unincorporated community of La Cresta, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

No homes were immediately threatened by the fire, which quickly charred 25 acres in about a half an hour.

As of 6:15 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the fire had burned 150 acres and an evacuation order was in place.

Reports indicated a thunderstorm cell moved through the area just prior to the fire, leading some to suspect the flames may have been ignited by a lightning strike.

Teneja Fire West of Murrieta. Lightning strike. Heard rumbling in the clouds

Power lines were also reported down at the location.

Evacuations were ordered for the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center at 39400 Clinton Keith Road. Clinton Keith Road was closed south of Avenida La Cresta, according to Cal Fire.

