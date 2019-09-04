Comments
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A major thoroughfare was partially shut down in Beverly Hills overnight Tuesday so crews could remove a massive art display.
“1.78 Beverly Hills,” a giant hanging sculpture created by renowned artist Janet Echelman, was installed earlier this summer between the Wallis Annenberg Center and Beverly Gardens Park.
The northern lanes of Santa Monica Boulevard were shut down Crescent to Canon drives between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday so crews could remove it.
The sculpture, which was made of braided fibers and nylon lights, was part of the city’s annual bold summer festival.
“This work examines the complex interaction of the many systems of our physical world with one another,” according to Echelman’s website.
