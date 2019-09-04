



— The Arcadia City Council approved a motion to bring basketball courts back to a popular park after a public fracas erupted over the mayor pro tem said they brought a certain “type” he wouldn’t drive into the city.

Eisenhower Park in Arcadia is in the midst of a renovation that would remove the popular basketball courts. While many didn’t like the idea, the issue was pushed into the spotlight after comments from Arcadia Mayor Pro Tem Roger Chandler last month.

“I personally observed some of the folks, and they’re not the type that I would drive into Arcadia,” Chandler said at the Aug. 20 meeting.

The comments drew protests from residents, who packed Tuesday night’s meeting. Resident after resident rebuked the Chandler for the comment.

Chandler also shocked everyone in the chamber when he accused Mayor April Verlato of orchestrating a so-called “theater.” But at the same meeting, he also apologized for using the word “type,” saying he meant people he says were intimidating other park-goers and never mentioned race.

In a three-to-two vote, the council approved a motion to add them back to the park.