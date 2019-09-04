After Lashing Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian Nears US As the storm approached the U.S., more than 2 million residents in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina were warned to evacuate.

Arcadia Brings Back Basketball Courts After Accusations Of 'Theater,' Apology Over Saying They Brought In A 'Type'Mayor Pro Tem Roger Chandler shocked everyone in the chamber when he accused Mayor April Verlato of orchestrating a so-called “theater.” But at the same meeting, he also apologized for using the word “type,” saying he meant people he says were intimidating other park-goers and never mentioned race.