



— An unexpected guest — a young black bear — caused quite a commotion at a hotel and restaurant in Montana over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The bear attracted a lot of attention from staff and guests, with many people recording video and taking photos after it climbed through a window into the ladies’ room and fell asleep in a sink, CBS affiliate KBZK reported.

The hotel contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office to come remove the bear.

Buck’s T-4 Lodge & Restaurant in Big Sky posted a video to Facebook showing the bear as officials tried to coax the bear out.

The bear seemed quite comfortable and showed no signs of leaving, so they opted to tranquilize the bear and carry it safely outside.

Authorities say the bear was not injured and will be released to an area safely away from the hotel.

“Huge shoutout to Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for keeping our guests safe, while recognizing what a once-in-a-lifetime experience it was,” the hotel posted on Facebook. “They were professional and safe, and provided a great opportunity for folks to learn a little bit about wildlife management.”

Damage to the hotel was estimated at less than $500.