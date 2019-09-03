Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with last week’s 45-acre brush fire in the Eagle Rock area, authorities said Tuesday.
The fire started just after 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 2900 block of Colorado Blvd., on a hillside near the Glendale Freeway. Within hours it had grown to about 30 acres and led to the evacuation of about 100 homes in Glendale, fire officials said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
