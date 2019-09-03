



– Two 25-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with last week’s 45-acre brush fire in the Eagle Rock area, authorities said Tuesday.

Bryan A. Araujocabrera of Pacoima and Daniel M. Noguiera of Eagle Rock were arrested for attempted murder in connection to the fire at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Records showed Nogueira posted $1 million bail and was released Sunday while Araujocabrera remained jailed in lieu of $1.116 million bail.

According to LAPD, the case will be presented to the district attorney’s office on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The fire started just after 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 2900 block of Colorado Blvd., on a hillside near the Glendale Freeway. Within hours it had grown to about 30 acres and led to the evacuation of about 100 homes in Glendale, fire officials said.

The 134 and 2 Freeways were shut in both directions while additional resources were called to aid in structure protection.

As of about 7:15 p.m., it was estimated about 100 homes were evacuated.

More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze. The fire was about 50 percent contained by 11 p.m. but officials told CBS2/KCAL9’s Brittney Hopper they planned to remain on scene overnight to put out any hot spots that might flare-up.

Three LAFD helicopters dropped water on the fire, at least six drops were witnessed. Air-Crane and LA County each had a helicopter dropping additional water on the flames.

