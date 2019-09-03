



– A commercial building used to store tires was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning in Riverside.

Just after 2 a.m., Riverside Fire Department crews rushed out to 3020 East La Cadena St. to find a building engulfed in flames.

The flames were so strong that crews were unable to enter the building and were forced to take a defensive position, the fire department said. Sometime during the firefight, the building collapsed.

There were no injuries.

The building was being used to house tires for the nearby Eagle Road Service & Tire shop. The fire also knocked out power to eight nearby homes.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Firefighters remained on scene for at least four hours clearing away the debris.