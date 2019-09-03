Comments
NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) — The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was investigating reports of a suspicious substance found in the garage of a Newbury Park home Tuesday night.
According to the sheriff’s department, the home in the 400 block of Whitegate Road is a bank-owned vacant property. Police said a prospective buyer was looking at the home and noticed some containers with a chemical substance in them in the garage.
The Ventura County fire and sheriff’s departments responded. No evacuations have been ordered.
The investigation is ongoing.
