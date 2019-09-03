LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pursuit ended in Tarzana early Tuesday after a man stopped his truck on a freeway offramp, then took off running into a nearby neighborhood.

Police say officers tried to pull over a white pickup truck at about 4:40 a.m. for a possible DUI when the truck simply stopped on the Reseda offramp of the 101 Freeway. The driver abandoned his truck on the offramp and took off running, according to police.

After a short search of a neighborhood in the area of Martha and Yolanda, the man was caught and taken into custody.

The truck turned out to be stolen. Police say three fake guns were found in the truck.