PASADENA (CBSLA) — Two men were killed after their car hit a pole in Pasadena and burst into flames, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened Monday just before 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Orange Grove Boulevard, between Rosemont and Pasadena avenues. Police say four men in their 20s were inside the 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition police said. None of the men have been identified.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation into the crash continued into Tuesday morning. Orange Grove Boulevard between Pasadena and Rosemont avenues remained closed until about 7:30 a.m.