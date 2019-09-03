



— With Labor Day weekend in the rear-view mirror, summer is officially over, so naturally Southern California will broil this week with a heat wave starting today.

Temperatures in the high 90s and low 100s were forecast Tuesday for much of Southern California, along with the possibility of thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flooding in burn areas. A high heat advisory warned of 100-degree temperatures in the Santa Clarita Valley and East San Gabriel Valley, and in the West San Fernando Valley through Thursday.

The heat can be deadly for those unprepared with water or shade. Three hikers ran out of water in Malibu, with two suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration. Before they could be rescued, one of the hikers had died.

“When temperatures are high, even a few hours of exertion may cause severe dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” Los Angeles County Chief Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

A flash flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the San Gabriel Mountains in L.A. and Ventura counties and the Antelope Valley starting at noon through Tuesday night.

“If a thunderstorm develops, it will be capable of 1 inch per hour rain rates,” according to the NWS. “Any storms that form today will also move very slowly, which will enhance the flash flood risk. Frequent lightning strikes are possible as well.”

Some of Southern California’s forecasted temperatures include 80 degrees in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, 92 in Long Beach, 101 in Woodland Hills and 102 in Lancaster.

The high heat is expected to drop off starting Friday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)