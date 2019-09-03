



— Several flights into and out of LAX have been canceled as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida and the southeastern coast of the United States.

Fourteen flights scheduled to arrive at LAX from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando were canceled Tuesday, along with another 11 departing LAX for Florida, according to FlightAware.com. Disney World, Legoland and other Orlando tourist attractions have shut down as Hurricane Dorian gets closer to Florida.

On Monday, two American Airlines and one Delta flight to Orlando International Airport were canceled, along with four Jet Blue flights, and one flight each via Alaska Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

#Dorian timeline & impacts in a nutshell:

Tues-Wed: close to the Florida east coast

Wed-Thurs: close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts

Potential impacts: life-threatening storm surge, dangerous winds, flash floods, isolated tornadoeshttps://t.co/IKid9pZiUO pic.twitter.com/JsTg9PD3PG — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 3, 2019

Hurricane Dorian was a Category 5 hurricane as it lingered over the Bahamas, killing five people and destroying thousands of homes.

The hurricane has weakened to a Category 2 Tuesday morning, but it is headed slowly toward the U.S. mainland, prompting the evacuation of millions from Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Dorian may not make landfall, but could still bring 110 mph winds and cause major storm surge and flooding.

Two people have already died ahead of Dorian making landfall – one man fell from a tree as he tried to trim it and another man fell three stories while trying to put plywood on the windows of a condominium.