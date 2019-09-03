LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 50 crew members from Los Angeles city and county fire departments were deployed to North Carolina Tuesday evening to help with the response to Hurricane Dorian as the storm nears the United States mainland.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency requested 47 city firefighters from California Task Force 1, a team of highly-trained urban search and rescue specialists, which included dogs and medical personnel. The team, led by LAFD Assistant Chief Tim Earnst, was expected to arrive in the southeast on Wednesday.

In addition to those firefighters, FEMA requested a 16-member team from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, part of California Task Force 2 which also consists of urban search and rescue specialists.

The firefighters will be staged in North Carolina until the storm passes. After the storm clears, the teams will be deployed to areas along the coast to help with search and rescue.

On Tuesday, the storm was off the coast of Florida after striking the Bahamas.

