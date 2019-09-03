LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — To mark the unofficial end of summer, the Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation opened up eight of its pools to the county’s canine residents.

The annual Pooches in the Pool event allowed a taste of summer fun for dogs, both big and small, Monday evening.

“Oh, these dogs love it,” Daniel Lara, pool supervisor, said. “And I think the owners really love it because they get to see their dogs enjoying it, and then the dogs get really tired, so they just go home and sleep after this.”

Owners weren’t allowed to swim with their pets, but they could bring balls, rubber toys and other such items for their canine companions to enjoy.

See some of the fun shared on social media:

.@lacountyparks are closing out the summer season with #PoochesInThePool! Bring your dog for a dunk on Labor Day https://t.co/FNpVRFWuOP 🐶💦 pic.twitter.com/B2SiceqoeP — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) August 28, 2019

@CountyofLA #PoochesInThePool Buddy had a great time at Pooches in the Pool at the Don Knabe Regional Park, Cerritos last night! Thanks for planning this fun event! pic.twitter.com/vrtmGRP86e — Terri Sebastian (@sebastian_terri) September 4, 2018