Filed Under:LA County Parks and Rec, Pooches in the Pool

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — To mark the unofficial end of summer, the Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation opened up eight of its pools to the county’s canine residents.

The annual Pooches in the Pool event allowed a taste of summer fun for dogs, both big and small, Monday evening.

“Oh, these dogs love it,” Daniel Lara, pool supervisor, said. “And I think the owners really love it because they get to see their dogs enjoying it, and then the dogs get really tired, so they just go home and sleep after this.”

Owners weren’t allowed to swim with their pets, but they could bring balls, rubber toys and other such items for their canine companions to enjoy.

See some of the fun shared on social media:

