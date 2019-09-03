Comments
SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – A charter bus was involved in a multivehicle crash on the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred at 9:06 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway at Madera Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.
Aerial footage appeared to show the bus up an embankment. Ventura County Fire Department crews were using ladders to get passengers off the bus.
The number of the vehicles involved, the circumstances of the crash and the injury situation was unconfirmed.
All westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway were shut down.
