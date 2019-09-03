



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 9/3 at 8 a.m.

20 Bodies Recovered From Santa Cruz Island Boat Fire, 14 More Presumed Dead

Twenty bodies have been recovered and another 14 people are presumed to be dead following a fire which tore through and sunk a charter dive boat off Santa Cruz Island early Monday morning.

Dodgers Debut Extended Netting At Labor Day Game, Some Fans Unhappy

The Los Angeles Dodgers just made a big move, and it’s all about fan safety.

Local Weather

Hot and humid conditions Tuesday with a high of 82 for beaches and 101 for the valleys.