Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 9/3 at 8 a.m.
Twenty bodies have been recovered and another 14 people are presumed to be dead following a fire which tore through and sunk a charter dive boat off Santa Cruz Island early Monday morning.
The Los Angeles Dodgers just made a big move, and it’s all about fan safety.
Hot and humid conditions Tuesday with a high of 82 for beaches and 101 for the valleys.
