NORWALK (CBSLA) – A suspect has been detained in connection with a bomb threat which forced evacuations at Cerritos College in Norwalk Tuesday, and later prompted the school to cancel classes for the day.

Just before 2 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that a suspect had been detained and all remaining classes for the day had been canceled. The all the clear was given and the campus was declared safe at around 2:10 p.m.

The incident began at 12:30 p.m., when Cerritos College first reported that it had received a possible threat.

“This is not a drill,” the college tweeted.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene and students, faculty and staff of some buildings were evacuated, while others were told to shelter in place.

People should specifically avoid the administration building, located between Alondra Boulevard and lots three and four, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies with the LASD Arson and Explosives Detail were investigating. The identity of the suspect detained and the exact nature of the threat was not confirmed.

