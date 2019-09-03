



– A search is on for a driver who struck and killed a man while he was bicycling in South Los Angeles late Monday night and then sped away.

The hit-and-run occurred at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Grape Street and 92nd Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The driver fled in an unknown direction.

Officers arrived on scene to find the bicyclist, a man in his 50s, dead at the scene.

There was no immediate description of the suspect or the car. It’s unclear if investigators had obtained any surveillance video of the collision or its aftermath.