



— Pop superstar Ariana Grande is suing Lincoln Heights-based fashion retailer Forever 21 alleging that the company used a look-alike model in a social media campaign without permission.

The Hollywood Reporter says the singer is asking for $10 million in damages.

According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Forever 21 contacted Grande’s representatives regarding an endorsement deal but they never came to an agreement.

The singer claims the retailer then published 30 unauthorized images using unlicensed imagery from her “Thank U, Next” album and “7 Rings” music video.

A Forever 21 representative issued a statement saying, “While we dispute the allegations, we are huge supporters of Ariana Grande and have worked with her licensing company over the past two years. We are hopeful that we will find a mutually agreeable resolution and can continue to work together in the future.”

Grande alleges that Forever 21 ran the ad campaign on its website and social media platforms in late 2018 and early this year.

“As of February 2019, Ms. Grande became the most-followed woman on Instagram in the world, amassing more than 160 million Instagram followers; a title she continues to hold through the date of filing this complaint,” according to the lawsuit. “Even a single social media post by Ms. Grande can garner fees of several hundred thousand dollars, and her longer-term endorsement arrangements command fees in the millions of dollars.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)