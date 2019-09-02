Comments
CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — A pursuit came to a crashing end on the 14 Freeway in Canyon Country Monday evening.
LAPD began pursuit of the suspect in the Sylmar area. California Highway Patrol took over the chase as it continued north.
According to CHP, the suspect entered the 14 Freeway going the wrong way and was involved in the crash just north of Sand Canyon. The suspect then turned around, got off the freeway and was taken into custody. Southbound lanes were backed up as the CHP’s investigation continued.
No injuries were reported.
