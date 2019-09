EL SERENO (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in El Sereno.

LAPD officials say a 62-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Huntington Drive near Topaz Street shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night. The driver fled the scene.

Police say the victim died after being transported to a local hospital.

They did not have a suspect description at the time of this report.