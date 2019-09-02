CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Actors Dwayne Johnson and Bryan Cranston were among the celebrities sending Kevin Hart well wishes after the comedian was hospitalized with “major back injuries” after being involved in a roll-over car accident.

Dwayne Johnson posted a picture of himself and Hart with a caption saying, “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

Johnson and Hart co-starred in “Central Intelligence,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and the upcoming film “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Actor Bryan Cranston also posted a photo of himself and Hart to Instagram to send well wishes saying, “I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B”

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Hart and a woman identified as Rebecca Broxterman were passengers in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda while his friend Jared Black was driving, according to California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 12:45 a.m. when Black made a turn from Cold Canyon Road to Mulholland Highway in Calabasas and immediately lost control of the car, sending it off the road, rolling 30 feet down an embankment.

The roll-over crash crushed the roof of the car and Los Angeles County Fire had to use the jaws of life to retrieve Black and Broxterman.

Hart was able to leave the scene and was rushed to Dignity-Health Northridge Hospital.

According to Hart’s wife, he was “doing great” after undergoing surgery.

Black was brought to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center where he was scheduled to undergo back surgery. Broxterman was able to avoid serious injury in the accident.

CHP determined that Black was not under the influence while driving the vehicle.