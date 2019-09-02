BREAKING:At Least 4 Dead, 30 Missing In Charter Boat Fire Off Santa Cruz Island
VENTURA (CBSLA) — Five people were rescued, at least four people were killed, and another 30 remained missing after a blaze broke out on a charter boat early Monday morning directly off Santa Cruz Island, across from the Ventura County coastline.

Videos below show coverage of the horrific accident as the U.S. Coast Guard continued search efforts.

