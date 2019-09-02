



– Five people were rescued and 34 more remained missing after a fire broke out on a charter boat early Monday morning near Santa Cruz Island, off the Ventura County coastline. Authorities confirm there are fatalities, although the exact number is unknown.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard and Ventura County Fire Department crews responded to a report that a 75-foot-long charter dive boat called “Conception” was ablaze on the north side of Santa Cruz Island, which is located about 30 miles west of the city of Ventura.

Five people were rescued, Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath told CBS2, while 34 remain unaccounted for. There are fatalities, although the exact number is unknown, McGrath disclosed.

The Coast Guard reported the boat’s crew members were rescued and “efforts were underway to evacuate remaining passengers.” The Coast Guard was checking to see if any survivors had jumped off the boat or made it to the rocks. Crews were still fighting flames on the boat as of 7 a.m., the fire department said.

CBS2 has confirmed Conception is owned by Truth Aquatics, a boat rental and charter service based out of Santa Barbara. According to its website, the Conception has a maximum capacity of 46 people. The company would not immediately comment on the incident when reached by CBS2.

Experienced diver and CBS2 employee Darla Fletcher, who has taken several diving trips with Truth Aquatics, explained that the divers’ quarters on the boat are below deck and very cramped.

“Typically, the crew members will sleep up top, they’re not gonna sleep down there with the divers,” Fletcher said. “Especially on a full boat like this weekend, there were probably divers filling every possible bunk.”

Fletcher spoke highly of Truth Aquatics, which has been running charters since 1974.

“They’re a great company to dive with,” Fletcher said. “They take care of you. All their crew members are always looking out for you. They are just an amazing group of people.”

President Donald Trump retweeted a tweet about the fire from the Ventura County Fire Department, indicating he had been briefed on the incident.

Santa Cruz Island is one eight islands that make up the Channel Islands off the coast of Southern California, which includes Catalina Island.

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019