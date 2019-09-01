CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:JT Daniels, Kedon Slovis, Matt Fink, Scott Harris, Starting QB, Trevor Scully, Trojans, USC Football

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — USC sophomore QB JT Daniels suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s 31-23 win over Fresno State.

The Trojans won but in the end the loss of Daniels will be felt for the rest of the season. The injury — he also hurt his meniscus — will keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

The injury to Daniels got us talking — and debating.

Who should replace JT Daniels as starting QB for USC? Kedon Slovis? Matt Fink? Trevor Scully? Scott Harris?

Vote now!

 

Related Link: USC Quarterback JT Daniels Out For Season With Torn ACL And Meniscus, A Report Says

Comments