Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC sophomore QB JT Daniels suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s 31-23 win over Fresno State.
The Trojans won but in the end the loss of Daniels will be felt for the rest of the season. The injury — he also hurt his meniscus — will keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.
The injury to Daniels got us talking — and debating.
Who should replace JT Daniels as starting QB for USC? Kedon Slovis? Matt Fink? Trevor Scully? Scott Harris?
Vote now!
