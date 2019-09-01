CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Comedian and actor Kevin Hart sustained a “major back injury” in a car accident and is being treated at a Northridge hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. A man identified as Jared Black was driving Hart and another passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

Black was making a turn from Cold Canyon Road to Mulholland Highway and immediately lost control of the car, sending it off the road, and rolling over down an embankment.

Black and Broxterman were trapped in the vehicle, but Hart was able to leave the scene and get to his nearby residence to receive medical attention.

Black was determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

CHP says Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of the accident and are being treated at nearby hospitals.