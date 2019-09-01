



Due to Hurricane Dorian’s fast changing weather conditions approaching South Florida and the Eastern Seaboard tonight’s concert @lacountyfair has been postponed until September 12. We’re sorry to disappoint fans, but are excited to hit the stage on the new rescheduled date. pic.twitter.com/AFXF8YIbG1 — Pitbull (@pitbull) September 1, 2019

— Hurricane Dorian has forced Pitbull to cancel his Sunday night performance at the L.A. County Fair.

“According to Pitbull’s management, the artist cannot safely depart from Miami. Pitbull, a resident of Miami, has chosen to stay and tend to the safety of his family,” a statement posted on the fair’s website read. The concert was tentatively rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Any ticket holders who planned to attend the Pitbull concert may still use their ticket to visit the LA County Fair on Sunday. Admission will also be honored on the rescheduled date of the concert Thursday, Sept. 12.

Those wanting a refund can contact Ticketmaster at 800-653-8000, or the LA County Fair box office 909-865-4070.

Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a monster Category 5 storm as it bore down on the Bahamas Sunday morning with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.