



— Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Dustin May appeared to avoid serious injury on Sunday despite getting hit on the right side of the head by a line drive in his team’s win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jake Lamb’s hard-hit liner in the fourth inning (tracked by Statcast at 91.6 mph) ricocheted off May’s head and into left field for a single that scored two runs.

The 21-year-old was down for a few minutes before sitting up and eventually walking off the field.

“It just pretty much grazed my glove but I think it slowed it down enough to not do too much damage,” May said. “It hit off the band part of my hat, so I mean, it was probably the best possible outcome for it. It was pretty scary.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called the injury a “contusion” and said that May passed a concussion test. He added that the team “will keep an eye on him in the days following.”

“That’s never a good situation,” Roberts said. “I’m just happy it wasn’t worse.”

The 6-foot-6 right-hander is one of the Dodgers’ top pitching prospects and was called up earlier this year. He had a 1-3 record with a 4.07 ERA going into Sunday’s game.

May — who has the nickname Big Red — told Dodgers.com that he was mad at himself for not making the play.

“I’m really just kind of upset that I didn’t catch it,” says May. “We just have to look at the positives, that I’m okay.”

And okay enough hours later that his teammates were also ribbing him about becoming famous for what is not exactly a great moment on the field. Pitcher Ross Stripling told Dodgers.com that he knew why May avoided serious injury after being struck.

“He has a lot of hair to cushion the blow,” Stripling said of his wild-maned teammate.

May was replaced by Adam Kolarek. The Dodgers rallied to win 4-3 in 11 innings to salvage the final game of the four-game series.

