HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — A Hancock Park family is dealing with their home being burglarized this weekend. Not only that, waking up to the realization that they were burglarized while they were asleep and in the home.

They’re dealing with all the emotions that come when one feels violated.

The burglars took laptops, watches, jewelry. But what really has them upset? The burglars stole their beloved pooch, Henry, a 15-year-old, 6-pound Yorkie.

The burglary/theft happened in the 500 block of Las Palmas around 4 a.m.

The Zuckermans knew something was wrong because one of their other service dogs was barking non-stop.

Blaine Zuckerman told CBS2/KCAL9’s Brittney Hopper, “For us, dogs are just as important as humans. They’re part of the family and they always have been and so it’s messed up that there’s a family member who is missing.”

The idea burglars were in his home while he was there is also unsettling.

“It is pretty disturbing to know that someone was in our house and in our bedroom but I guess what is good is that there was not any interaction and there was not a conflict cause if I had woken up things could have perhaps ended differently and in a much more violent way,” Blaine says.

Zuckerman says his other two dogs keep looking out the window looking for Henry.

One of the family’s laptops was traced to a pawn shop in Norwalk. They believe Henry is perhaps in that area, too.

“I don’t know what goes through the mind of someone who takes a dog,” Zuckerman says, “or is involved in this sort of thing. that’s not what I’m concerned about. Judging is not my issue — I just want to figure out how to get the dog back.”

A $1.000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Henry’s safe return. If you have information that can bring Henry back to his family, email Henryismissing@gmail.com.