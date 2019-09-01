WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — One man was killed and several injured after an MTA bus plowed into cars and group of people in Willowbrook early Sunday morning.

The bus was heading southbound down Alameda Street when it lost control near the intersection of 132nd Street.

It slammed into another car, causing a chain reaction. In all, four different vehicles were involved in the crash. The impact pushed one of those vehicles onto the sidewalk by a taco stand where a group of people were standing.

Two were critically wounded. One was later pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital.

Several others were hurt, but their injuries were minor.

No official word on what caused the accident, but unconfirmed reports suggest an argument on the bus may have distracted the driver.