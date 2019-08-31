Comments
MURRIETA (CBSLA) — A Murrieta boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike was showing off his new bike Friday night.
The 9-year-old was hit Tuesday, and while he was not seriously injured, his bike was destroyed.
Officer Dylan Vrooman with the Murrieta Police Department got in touch with Target, and the company donated a shiny new bike and helmet.
On 8-27 Officers were dispatched to a call of a vehicle vs. bicycle accident. Luckily, the 9 year old cyclist only had moderate injuries #helmetsafety, however, his bicycle was not so lucky. On 8-29 @Target Cal Oaks came through with a new bicycle for our young friend. pic.twitter.com/hH329Gr9ZZ
— Murrieta Police Dept (@MurrietaPD) August 30, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.