MURRIETA (CBSLA) — A Murrieta boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike was showing off his new bike Friday night.

The 9-year-old was hit Tuesday, and while he was not seriously injured, his bike was destroyed.

Officer Dylan Vrooman with the Murrieta Police Department got in touch with Target, and the company donated a shiny new bike and helmet.

