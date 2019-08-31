SAN DIEGO (CBSLA/AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who’s serving a life sentence for the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, has been hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck by a fellow inmate at a San Diego prison.

A statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the stabbing occurred Friday afternoon at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego.

“Officers responded quickly, and found an inmate with stab wound injuries. He was transported to an outside hospital for medical care, and is currently in stable condition,” the statement said.

The statement did not name Sirhan, but a government source with direct knowledge confirmed to The Associated Press that he was the victim. The source spoke under condition of anonymity, citing prison privacy regulations.

Sirhan, now 75, fatally shot Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in downtown Los Angeles 51 years ago.

Robert Kennedy had just declared victory in the California Democratic presidential primary.

