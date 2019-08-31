CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LeBron James loves “Taco Tuesdays” and although he didn’t invent the popular phrase, he now wants to trademark it.

The Lakers star regularly celebrates “Taco Tuesday” by posting a video on social media. Teammate Anthony Davis and rapper 2 Chainz are among the guests who sometimes join in on the fun.

According to a filling obtained by lawyer Josh Gerben, the Lakers star wants to trademark  “Taco Tuesday” for social media posts and a podcast.

Gerben speculates that the filing shows James wants to continue his “Taco Tuesday” social media posts and launch a podcast with that name.

