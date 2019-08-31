LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LeBron James loves “Taco Tuesdays” and although he didn’t invent the popular phrase, he now wants to trademark it.

The Lakers star regularly celebrates “Taco Tuesday” by posting a video on social media. Teammate Anthony Davis and rapper 2 Chainz are among the guests who sometimes join in on the fun.

According to a filling obtained by lawyer Josh Gerben, the Lakers star wants to trademark “Taco Tuesday” for social media posts and a podcast.

Gerben speculates that the filing shows James wants to continue his “Taco Tuesday” social media posts and launch a podcast with that name.

A company owned by Lebron James, LBJ Trademarks LLC, has filed a trademark for TACO TUESDAY. The filing indicates Lebron intends to continue offering his popular 'TACO TUESDAY' posts on social media and launch a podcast under the name. My analysis 👇#TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/lXFwIEy4Py — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 31, 2019