WESTLAKE (CBSLA) — Dramatic body camera video released Friday shows the moment a Los Angeles police officer fired his gun at a man holding a machete.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of N. Commonwealth Avenue July 16 around 6:40 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a man under the influence who was hallucinating. When officers arrived on the scene, they were escorted to the man’s bedroom by his landlord.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Herbert Vasquez, was behind a locked door in the home. In the video, officers can be seen knocking on the door and trying to get the Vasquez to open the door. When an officer opened the door, Vasquez can be seen holding something.

Officers called for back-up as they continued talking with Vasquez. According to police, about 25 minutes later, one of the officers opened up the door to Vasquez holding a machete and a large knife. When he began walking toward the officer who opened the door, another officer opened fire injuring Vasquez.

Police said Vasquez then closed the door and exited his room through a window, where he was seen by another officer responding to the call for assistance. The officer chased Vasquez to a convenience store where officers were able to take him into custody using non-lethal force.

See the full video below.