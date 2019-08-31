



— The driver started with a failure to yield.

Police in Azusa noticed the driver also had expired tags. When they tried to pull him over, a chase was on.

A winding, hour-long, often too-fast, sometimes too-slow chase that ended with police employing a PIT maneuver.

Sky2 was over the pursuit that started just after 5 p.m. in Azusa and and eventually ended in West Covina.

Although the chase began with a simple failure to yield, the driver ended up committing many more infractions including speeding, reckless driving, not coming to a complete stop, running at least one red light and one stop sign, felony evading law enforcement and driving on the wrong side of the road. And those expired tags.

The driver briefly got on the 60 and 10 Freeways but mostly drove around surface streets throughout Azusa, East LA, Montebello and Commerce.

The driver and two passengers were all arrested and taken into custody.

Video Extra: To see the end of the pursuit including the suspect’s being taken into custody, click here.