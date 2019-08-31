HESPERIA (CBSLA) — Deputies assigned to the Apple Valley Police Department are on the hunt for a 37-year-old Hesperia man they said committed a strong arm robbery and homicide.

Officials investigating a strong arm robbery were called to a residence on Wisconsin Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

Brian St. John, 76, reported that the suspect, Phillip Williamson, confronted him at his Apple Valley home and forced him to give him several hundred dollars and a handgun.

St. John allegedly told deputies that the suspect told him to look inside a white Hyundai he was driving and he would see a dead woman inside.

The suspect then left the location in the Hyundai.

Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to Williamson’s residence in the 19100 block of Yucca Street and found evidence of a struggle and secured the location.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Williamson.

Last evening, around 10:40, the suspect’s vehicle was located abandoned on a dirt field near Wisconsin Street in Apple Valley.

Brandi Jones, 35, of Hesperia, was found deceased in the car.

Both victims were known to the suspect prior to yesterday, authorities said.

Williamson remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Specialized Investigations Division, Detective James Tebbetts at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or http://www.wetip.com.

Sheriff’s Specialized Investigators, Homicide Detail and the Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) are assisting in the investigation.