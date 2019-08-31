OXNARD (CBSLA) — A 40 year old man was shot dead in the chest after what may have been an argument between two men who lived in the same house.

The shooting occurred at Berkshire Street at Terrace Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police had been called to the residence earlier in the evening following reports of a dispute there.

The second time they were called they discovered the man who was shot. They tried to perform life-saving measures, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The second man, Jaime Viareal, was taken into custody without incident. He has not been arrested or charged yet as police try to discover what may have lead up to the shooting.