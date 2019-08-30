NORWALK (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies believed they were being fired upon around Friday night in Norwalk.

The call of shots fired came around 9:30 p.m. when a group of deputies were in the parking lot of a library at Alondra and Pioneer Boulevards.

According to initial reports, deputies said they heard at least four shots rang out and believed they were aimed at them.

No deputies were struck by gunfire, but the area has been locked down while the sheriff’s department investigates and searches for suspects.

Deputies are investigating a #shooting where they were shot at. No one hit. Area contained. Searching for suspect(s). Please stay clear of the area northeast of Alondra/Pioneer in #Norwalk.#LASD pic.twitter.com/cmQkEN4GPq — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) August 31, 2019