LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAPD officers smashed in the windows of an overturned car with hammers in North Hills after it crashed into a DWP pipe and sent water surging out, trapping the family inside.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Sepulved and Lassen in North Hills. The impact of the crash into an above-ground pipe sent a large geyser into the air and kept the family inside from being able to get out.

LAPD officers and bystanders braved the spewing water to help rescue the family from the overturned car. Firefighters had the pipe off shut down in 20 minutes.

It’s not clear how many people were inside the car when it crashed. One person was reportedly taken to the hospital after the crash.