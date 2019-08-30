SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and woman were shot and killed Thursday night in the Westmont neighborhood near South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 105th Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the sheriff’s department said. The woman was rushed to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper torso, where she also died.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Authorities have no motive in the killings and no suspect description. It’s unclear if the shooting was gang-related.