



— A two-alarm brush fire erupted in Malibu Friday morning.

The Sweetwater Fire, which was first reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Sweetwater Canyon Road, quickly scorched five acres, but appears to be creeping uphill, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or evacuations. No homes were threatened. As of noon, the weather was cooperating with firefighters.

“The conditions are actually quite favorable…with the winds right now they don’t seem to be making too much of an impact on this fire so everything seems to be under control,” L.A. County Fire Inspector Sky Cornell told CBS2.

Cornell estimated that crews would be able to keep the fire under 25 acres.

There were four water-dropping helicopters assisting ground crews in the firefight, Cornell said. Fixed-wing tankers were also brought in to dump fire retardant on the flames. At least 200 firefighters were on the scene, not including the air operations.

Forecasters had warned of elevated fire danger throughout the weekend due to hot and dry conditions exacerbated by gusty afternoon winds. Sunday is expected to be the warmest day.