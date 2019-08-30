



— Two people are dead and several people hospitalized in critical condition after a short police pursuit ended with a head-on crash into an uninvolved car early Friday in La Verne.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the intersection of White Avenue and College Lane, just a quarter-mile from where La Verne police officers had tried to stop a red Acura Integra for failing to stop at a stop sign and a red light.

A short pursuit ended with a horrific, head-on crash into a black Toyota Corolla. The drivers of both cars were fatally injured in the crash.

The driver of the Corolla was identified as 68-year-old Marlet Reyes of La Verne.

Two passengers in the Corolla and three in the Integra were both taken to a local hospital. Three are in critical condition, a statement from La Verne police said.

La Verne police say the crash is being investigated by California Highway Patrol’s Major Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information about the crash can call the La Verne Police Department at (909) 596-1913.