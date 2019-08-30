LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Los Angeles is considering funding a program that would address the issue of stray or feral cats by trapping them, spaying or neutering them, and then returning them to where they were found.

The Citywide Cat Program is aimed at reducing the number of free-roaming cats in the city over time and helping the city meet its ultimate “no-kill” goal.

Cat and kitten intakes throughout the city were up double-digit percentages in June compared to last year, the L.A. Department of Animal Services reports, and officials said it had become difficult to board them all in the space they have.

Animal Services centers took in 7,002 cats and kittens in May and June. Compared with June 2018, kitten intake was up 20 percent and cat intake was up 15 percent.

Back in 2006, the L.A. Department of Animals Services implemented a similar Trap, Neuter, Return program for free-roaming cats. However, a lawsuit led an L.A. Superior Court judge in 2010 to order a halt to the program pending an Environmental Impact Report (EIR).

Animal Services announced Thursday that it has completed an EIR which examines the potential environmental impacts of such a program. Under the proposed program, the city would provide funds for free-roaming cats to be spayed or neutered, returned to where they were found, relocated to a working cat program or adopted.

A public meeting on the draft environmental review will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Ramona Hall Community Center, 4580 N. Figueroa St.

