



— The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says a male nanny faces 490 years behind bars for allegedly molesting 12 boys in his care.

The alleged victims range in age from 4 to 10-years-old, the DA said.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, of Costa Mesa, was arrested on May 17, 2019 by Laguna Beach Police as he deplaned from an international flight.

He was originally charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, one felony count or oral copulation of a child under the age of 10.

Zakrewski was also charged with one felony count of possessing child pornography.

Related Link: Costa Mesa ‘Manny’ Charged With Molesting 2 Boys, 4 More Possible Victims Come Forward

He now faces a total of 25 felony counts, including 19 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, one felony count of oral copulation of a child under the age of 10, and one felony count of possession of child pornography. The DA says he also faces one felony count of using a minor for sex acts, two felony counts of distributing pornography to a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct, and one felony count of an attempted lewd or lascivious act with a minor under the age of 14.

After the first series of charges were filed, additional victims were identified through video evidence and tips from the public, resulting in the new charges.

Zakrzewski pleaded not guilty to the original charges in May. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail on $1.25 million bail.

Prosecutors allege the crimes were committed between January 1, 2016 and May 17, 2019.

Zakrzewski pleaded not guilty to the additional charges filed against him today. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 8 at the Harbor Justice Center.

Anyone who has information related to this investigation or any other unreported incidents involving Zakrzewski is asked to contact the Laguna Beach Investigations Division line at (949) 715-1300.