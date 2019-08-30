Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 8/30 at 8 a.m.
2 Dead, 3 In Critical Condition After La Verne Pursuit Ends With Head-On Crash Into Innocent Driver
Two people are dead and several people hospitalized in critical condition after a short police pursuit ended with a head-on crash into an uninvolved car early Friday in La Verne.
Tens Of Thousands Of Gallons Of Sewage Spills Into Huntington Harbour
A blocked sewer main sent tens of thousands of gallons of sewage spilling into Huntington Harbour in Huntington Beach Thursday, forcing officials to close the waters in the area.
Local Weather
Hot and humid this Labor Day weekend with temperatures flirting with triple digits.
