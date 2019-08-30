HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kirsten Dunst was the latest actress to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony came just four days after the premiere of the Showtime dark comedy “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” in which Dunst stars as a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of a multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme. Dunst is also one of the series’ executive producers.

Dunst, 37, said when she was younger, “we would drive around these streets, and I always thought these stars were dedicated to the legends of the past.” Dunst said she never thought she would be part of the history that lines the streets of Hollywood.

The actress was joined at the ceremony near the Gateway to the Walk of Fame at Hollywood Boulevard near La Brea Avenue by Sofia Coppola — who directed Dunst in three films — and Dunst’s fiance, Jesse Plemons — who played her husband on the second season of the FX black comedy-crime drama anthology “Fargo.”

Her star is the 2,671st since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Dunst, first gained fame in 1994 for portraying child vampire Claudia in the horror drama “Interview with the Vampire,” which brought her a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress at the age of 12. She received a best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television Golden Globe nomination in 2015 and an outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie Emmy nomination in 2016 for her role of beautician Peggy Blumquist in “Fargo.”

She is best known for her portrayal of Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker’s girlfriend, in three Spider-Man movies. The films she starred in directed by Coppola were “The Virgin Suicides,” “Marie Antoinette” and “The Beguiled.” Dunst’s other film credits include “Jumanji,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” “Dick,” “Bring It On,” “Melancholia,” “Midnight Special” and “Hidden Figures.”

“Kirsten Dunst is one of those talents that people never forget,” Hollywood Walk of Fame Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. “Her films show the strength of women and she is a great role model for women of all ages around the world.”

