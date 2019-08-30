



– The bodies of two people were found on Torrance Beach in the city of Torrance Friday morning.

According to the Daily Breeze, the two bodies were found in the sand by Los Angeles County lifeguards just after 7 a.m. Footage taken from Sky2 showed the bodies in the 400 block of Paseo de La Playa.

When reached by CBS2, a Torrance police spokesperson could not immediately confirm any information about the deaths. There was no word on the victims’ names or their cause of death.