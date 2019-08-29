FLORENCE (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot this morning inside of a marijuana dispensary in the Florence section of South Los Angeles — and two people were detained.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to reports of a shooting inside of a marijuana dispensary in the 8100 block of South Broadway near 81st street. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people, who police said were part of the investigation, were detained.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the suspect was inside of the unidentified business and fired several shots that struck the victim, who was not immediately identified.

It was not immediately clear if the two detained were suspects, or if there were other suspects at large.

