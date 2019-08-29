



— New sculptures installed outside the Laguna Beach City Hall building are turning heads, and disturbing some people.

The sculptures depict a group of men wearing hoodies with their faces blocked from the sun while taking part in outdoor activities. The city said the installation features five characters — all of which relate to lawn games and activities in the age of global warming.

“The characters faces are covered from the sun,” the city said in a post shared on social media. “The surreal installation has a character toasting his hot dog in the sun, playing horseshoes, a character vacuuming the lawn and a reference to the defiance of William Tell and the apple on his son’s head.”

But the installation is getting mixed reviews.

“They look like terrorists,” one woman said. “And it really freaks people out at night.”

The work — created by artist Mark Jenkins and titled “The Caretakers” — is made from concrete and resin and will be on display for three months.

“I think it’s cool,” another man said. “I like it. It’s different for Laguna.”

The piece will be on display until Oct. 18, according to the city, and was funded by Laguna Beach’s lodging establishments. The city said after this display, another temporary installation would be installed outside City Hall.